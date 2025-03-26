The UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says 2024 marks the deadliest on record for migrants in Asia.

It said 2,514 lives were lost on the region’s perilous migration routes.

This represents a staggering 59 per cent increase from the 1,584 deaths recorded in 2023, highlighting the worsening dangers faced by people on the move, according to new data from IOM.

“No one should lose their life in pursuit of safety or a better future,” Iori Kato, IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said.

“Every life lost on migration routes in Asia, or anywhere else, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for safe and regular migration pathways – these are preventable tragedies,” Mr Kato said.

The spike in migrant deaths was primarily linked to two of the region’s most vulnerable populations: the minority Muslim Rohingya fleeing Myanmar and Afghans escaping conflict and instability.

“The increase in deaths across Asia of people fleeing conflict and persecution in the region is of grave concern,” Mr Kato said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In 2024, at least 1,517 Afghan migrants lost their lives while in transit – up 39 per cent from 2023.

Deaths among Rohingya migrants more than doubled, reaching 889 compared to 436 the previous year.

On 5 August, 2024 alone, over 150 people were reportedly killed by artillery fire while attempting to cross the Naf River from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

IOM also highlighted that the risks facing migrants extended beyond conflict-related violence.

Many are vulnerable to perilous conditions en route, including overcrowded and unsafe boats, abuse by smugglers and extreme weather conditions.

Lack of identification of migrants was also a major concern, with over 1,000 of those who died in 2024 unidentified.

Among the documented deaths, 1,086 were men, 205 were women and 217 children.

“A lack of official reporting of data on missing migrants means we know our data do not fully capture the true number of lives lost during migration in Asia.

“And even within the records we have, so few identifying details are known, meaning there are immeasurable effects on families searching for lost relatives,” he said.

Migration in Asia is complex, driven by economic inequality, conflict and environmental factors, worsened by climate change.

However, limited legal pathways have forced many to rely on irregular and highly dangerous routes.

One of the deadliest corridors remains the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, where stateless Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants embark on treacherous sea journeys in search of refuge.

Many pay smugglers for passage, only to find themselves trapped on overcrowded boats with insufficient food and water, facing violence from crew members and the risk of being turned away at their destination.

Meanwhile, overland migration routes across South and Southeast Asia – such as those from Nepal to India, or from Afghanistan and Pakistan through Iran and Turkey – also pose serious risks.

Migrants frequently endure extreme environmental conditions as well as exploitation by traffickers, and border violence.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Immigration Service arrests 40 illegal immigrants in Oyo State

Sea crossings to Australia, once a significant migration route, had sharply declined in recent years due to strict border controls, according to IOM.

While official data on boat interceptions remains scarce, the closure of this route had left many stranded in transit countries with little access to healthcare, education or legal protection, increasing their vulnerability to exploitation.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

