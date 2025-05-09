The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has formally flagged off the inaugural flight from Nigeria for the 2025 Hajj.

The flight took off in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

At the event, Mr Shettima called for excellence, discipline, and a sense of national responsibility from all stakeholders involved in organising the pilgrimage.

Mr Shettima, who was the special guest of honour, arrived in the company of Abubakar Bello, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Jafaru Alli, chairman of the House Committee on Hajj Affairs.

The entourage was received by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Hajj officials and traditional rulers.

Speaking at the event, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, the vice president called for a standing ovation for Mr Uzodinma for hosting the event and described him as Nigeria’s hope.

“The Hajj is not just a spiritual journey but a national assignment that unites faith, duty, and dignity, which binds us by a solemn duty to guarantee the welfare of our people wherever they may be,” he said.

Addressing officials and service providers, the vice president emphasised the importance of diligence and accountability as a trust from God, warning that there should be no room for negligence where lives, hopes, and sacred obligations converge.

He reminded intending pilgrims of the honour they carry as representatives of Nigeria, urging them to uphold the values of good conduct, unity, and national pride.

He also conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill, noting that the president has made available all necessary resources to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Usman, expressed gratitude for the vice president’s leadership and support. He announced that 64,188 pilgrims are registered for the 2025 Hajj. A total of 315 people were on the inaugural flight, the first of its kind in south-east Nigeria.

He also applauded the federal government’s intervention in resolving issues related to Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) via credit card. He praised Mr Uzodimma for fostering religious harmony.

Pilgrims boarded the Air Peace aircraft immediately after the ceremony.

After the flight from Imo, scores of pilgrims also departed Bauchi State for Saudi Arabia via Max Air.

