The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the inaugural flight for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage will depart from Owerri, Imo State, on 9 May, with Governor Hope Uzodimma as the host.

According to a Wednesday statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa are scheduled to board the Air Peace airline for the trip.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour,” she said.

Ms Usara also said NAHCON’s advance team arrived in Owerri on Wednesday to monitor preparations for the event.

“Four flights are scheduled to take off simultaneously on May 9 for the pilgrimage.

“The flights are expected as follows – Max Air from Bauchi, two FlyNas flights, one from Kebbi and the other Osun through Lagos departure centre, and a fourth flight from Niger totaling 2,528 pilgrims to arrive at Madina on the first day.”

No More Registration of Pilgrims for 2025 Hajj

According to the statement, registration for the 2025 pilgrimage ended on 2 May following an extension from the earlier March deadline.

“The extension was made possible through the intervention of NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, despite closure of contract by March 25th 2025.

“Stoppage of further registration became necessary in order for the commission to concentrate on the airlift of pilgrims, with sufficient resources to ensure their comfort. Hence, any Hajj fare deposit received after 2nd May will be duly refunded. Meanwhile, movement to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj commences from 9th May 2025,” she wrote.

NAHCON advance team departs for Saudi Arabia

PREMIUM TIMES reported the commencement of the Hajj 2025 operation on Monday with the commission’s advance team comprising key operational staff and senior members of the national medical team, departing Abuja on Monday to Saudi Arabia.

The team is responsible for ensuring the groundwork for the Hajj operations is intact, including accommodation arrangements, airport reception protocols, and coordination with Saudi Hajji authorities.

