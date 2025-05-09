The election of an American cardinal, Robert Prevost, as Pope of the Roman Catholic Church dominated the headlines today.
This Nigeria reported, “Leo XIV becomes first American to head Catholic Church.”
According to the Tribune, “Pope Leo XIV’s era begins.”
Vanguard wrote that, “Prevost emerges new pope.”
It also reported that, “Tinubu, Trump, Obi hail Prevost on emergence as Pope.”
Meanwhile, Punch reported that, “Newly acquired presidential jet flown to South Africa.”
Tribune also reported that, “Foreign herders behind attacks on communities -DHQ.”
In its cover page, News Direct wrote that, “Nigerians should exercise more patience, we are getting stronger daily — Tinubu.”
Daily Times wrote, “State visit: Tinubu hails Anambra’s progress, pledges deeper fed. support.”
“Alleged sexual harassment: I won’t step down, Akpabio replies critics,” Daily Independent reported.
READ ALSO: Inside Nigerian newspaper headlines today – Tuesday, 6 May, 2025“Anambra APGA, Obi’s kinsmen endorse Tinubu for second term,” The Guardian reported
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
