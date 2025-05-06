Today, different headlines dominated Nigerian newspapers’ cover pages.
Punch reported that, “Insecurity: Reps, Benue gov clash as NASS resumes today.”
According to News Direct, “FEC bans procurement of foreign goods produced locally.”
|
Platform Times reported that, “After CBEX, Another Ponzi Wipes Out Investors’ Funds.”
“Tragedy in Nasarawa: Police Probe Death of 5 Children Found in Abandoned Car,” First News reported.
“Crisis in N/West Devt Commission over scholarship scheme,” Daily Trust reported.
“FEC okays Nigeria first’ economic policy to prioritise local industry,” according to Tribune.
“Nigeria risks losing the youth generation to drug abuse, mental health crisis,” The Guardian reported.
“Anti-Tinubu coalition: North alone can’t decide 2027 presidency – Tanko Yakassai, ACF,” Vanguard reported.
“PTAD Blames CBN For Delay Payment Of Retirees Pensions,” Daily Times wrote.
“Bandits, herdsmen wreak more havoc,” according to The Sun.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999