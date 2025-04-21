President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Vatican announced that the pope died on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

He was 88.

‘Instrument of peace’

In a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu described the deceased Pope as “an instrument of peace.”

The president said the Catholic head deeply embodied Christ’s message of love for God and love for humanity.

“His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians,” he said.

Mr Tinubu recalled that in 2013, the Pope preached about mercy and urged everyone to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger and reminded us that our common home – this earth – is a gift we must protect for future generations.

“He was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions,” he said.

‘Shepherd beyond borders’ – Soludo

On his part, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State said the deceased pope was

“a globally respected icon of faith, humility, and compassion.”

Mr Soludo, in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Monday, said the pope’s passing caused sorrows globally because of his “lifelong dedication to championing the cause of the poor, fostering interfaith unity, and advocating for peace and justice.”

The governor said Pope Francis was a shepherd whose legacy transcended borders.

“His teachings on love, mercy, and solidarity touched base with the people of Anambra, inspiring the government to build a society rooted in dignity and hope,” he said.

‘He was a trailblazer,’ says Atiku

Like Mr Soludo, a former Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, described the Pontiff as “a trailblazer and a shepherd of the most vulnerable.”

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Atiku, a former presidential candidate of the PDP, said that the Pope walked among the poor people and reached those cast aside by the world.

“His papacy was a bridge of compassion in a time of division, a balm of grace in a wounded world.

“That his soul should be called home on a sacred day of Christians is a solemn and divine punctuation — one that reminds us that even as the earthly journey ends, a new and glorious dawn awaits those who have lived for others,” he said.

“To Catholics in Nigeria and beyond, and to the Christian community worldwide, I share in your sorrow and stand with you in prayer.”

‘He led with humility,’ Peter Obi

Also, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, praised the deceased Pope for leading with humility, speaking with wisdom, and acting with moral courage.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stressed that the deceased “embodied the virtues of faith, hope, and compassion.

READ ALSO: Tinubu mourns Pope Francis

He commiserated with the Catholic Church, explaining that he “deeply appreciates” the Pope’s belief in education, dialogue, and youth empowerment as vital instruments for building a more just and compassionate world.

“His deep concern for the poor, his steadfast advocacy for moral leadership, and his defence of human dignity earned him the admiration of people across all faiths and nations.

“Pope Francis devoted his life to the service of God and humanity. In an age marked by division and uncertainty, his voice remained a steady call to unity, mercy, and justice,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

