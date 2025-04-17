The Lagos State Police Command said Thursday that it foiled an attempted tricycle robbery along Kudirat Abiola Way in the Oregun area of Ikeja, recovering a firearm, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons at the scene.
The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement that Alausa Police Division operatives on routine patrol spotted three men attempting to dispossess the rider his tricycle.
“Upon noticing the approaching police patrol van, the criminals took to their heels. The officers, undeterred and determined to prevent further harm, engaged in a hot pursuit,” Mr Hundeyin said.
He said the suspects abandoned a black bag while fleeing the scene. A search of the bag revealed a Beretta pistol, one live round of ammunition, a cutlass, a knife, and various charms.
The police stated that the tricyclist, who sustained machete injuries to the head and other parts of his body, was rushed to the Lagos State Emergency Centre where he is currently receiving treatment.
Mr Hundeyin urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to the nearest police station.
Last year, the police in the state announced the arrest of four suspects for allegedly stealing three tricycles belonging to a mobility company in Lagos.
According to Mr Hundeyin, the company’s secretary reported the case to the Ogudu Police Division. He stated that investigations led to the recovery of the stolen vehicles in Lagos, Ondo, and Ogun States.
“The first suspect was arrested in Ondo Town with the first tricycle. The second was arrested at Mile 12 in Lagos with the second tricycle. The third and fourth suspects were apprehended at Idiroko, a boundary town between Lagos and Ogun States, with the third tricycle,” he said.
Mr Hundeyin added that the suspects will be arraigned upon the completion of the investigation.
