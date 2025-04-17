The Kogi Police Command on Thursday confirmed that gunmen attacked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s (PDP-Kogi Central) family residence in Obeiba Community in Okehi Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, who confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday, said that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

“The command has been fully briefed on the unfortunate and criminal incident by the Okehi LGA Divisional Police Officer. So far, no arrest has been made.

“Investigation into the incident has begun and we shall get to the root of it. We will deal with those criminal elements that carried out the attack,” the police commissioner said.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who spoke on the incident, said: “The gunmen assumed she was in town and so attacked my family house that Tuesday night.”

“During the attack, security operatives and community members responded promptly and chased them off.

“No one was hurt. A report on the incident was quickly made at the police area command of the LGA,” she said .

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A statement from Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Media team described the attack as a calculated attack to silence the senator.

“We urge the Inspector-General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details for safety, considering this heinous attack.

“We condemn the brazen attack on Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi on Tuesday, April 15.

“We call on the public to remain calm.. Her dedication to speak the truth and represent her constituents should not be met with violence and intimidation,” the statement read.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

