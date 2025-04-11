Today, different headlines dominated the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.
“Stop giving political meaning to judicial matters, says AGF,” The Nation reported.
The Punch said, “Marketers predict cheaper petrol nationwide as Dangote begins naira sale.”
The Salient Times wrote, “NERC Slams Abuja, Eko, Six Other DisCos With N628m Fine, Orders Refunds.”
|
“2025 flooding: 1,249 communities Face High Risk, FG warns,” Leadership reported.
“30 states, FCT at high risk of flooding, NIHSA warn,” the Daily Monitor reported.
“Court frees 12 IPOB members after four years in detention,” according to Amebo newspaper.
“Over 500 divorce petitions flood Undo courts – Investigation,” The Hope reported.
“30 States, FCT Face Severe Risk as 2025 Rains Loom,” according to First News.
“Tinubu’s appointments: Presidency’s defence backfires,” Daily Trust said.
“Benue, Lagos, Rivers, Jigawa, refinery slashes FCT, 26 other states at high risk,” according to Blueprint.
Tribune reported, “Growing disaffection in PDP puts party’s future in doubt.”
“Airlines slash fares to Europe on low travel,” according to Business Day.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
