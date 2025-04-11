First is the prerogative of investing in quality education and skills development. We all know that education is the cornerstone of any economy, and for Africa, it represents the first step in reaping its demographic dividend. Many African nations still struggle with outdated curricula, overcrowded classrooms and limited access to education. To truly tap into the continent’s youthful potential, education systems must be overhauled to meet the demands of the future job market.

The Window of Opportunity: Africa’s Demographic Dividend

Africa is standing at the precipice of a demographic revolution. With over 60 per cent of its 1.4 billion people under the age of 25, the continent boasts the world’s youngest population.

This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity often referred to as the “demographic dividend” to accelerate economic growth. A demographic dividend occurs when a larger portion of the population enters the workforce and fewer are dependent on social support. If harnessed correctly, this could be a transformative period for Africa’s economy.

However, to turn this opportunity into tangible growth, strategic investments in key sectors such as education, healthcare, job creation and governance are crucial. Without these efforts, the youthful population could become a liability, leading to increased unemployment, poverty and instability. In this first part of the series, we will explore the foundational elements needed to harness this dividend effectively.

First is the prerogative of investing in quality education and skills development. We all know that education is the cornerstone of any economy, and for Africa, it represents the first step in reaping its demographic dividend. Many African nations still struggle with outdated curricula, overcrowded classrooms and limited access to education. To truly tap into the continent’s youthful potential, education systems must be overhauled to meet the demands of the future job market.

The needed recommendations are clear and are as follows: expand vocational and technical training to equip young people with practical, employable skills, incorporate digital literacy and STEM education to prepare the youth for tech-driven industries and also strengthen public-private partnerships to ensure educational systems align with industry needs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A stellar example of such an initiative is Kenya’s Digital Literacy Programme (DLP). This programme has integrated technology into primary and secondary schools with over 1.2 million digital devices distributed. By partnering with tech giants like Google and Microsoft, Kenya is creating a workforce that’s ready for the digital economy, positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s tech industry.

The need to create employment opportunities and economic growth is another major step. Despite having a young population, Africa faces a severe unemployment crisis, especially among youth. With millions of new entrants into the workforce each year, creating job opportunities should be a top priority. This requires economies to diversify beyond traditional resource-based sectors. Key strategies include: promoting industrialisation, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing, to create sustainable job opportunities. Supporting startups and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) through favourable policies and financing options for young entrepreneurs. Expanding regional trade via initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which can unlock greater economic opportunities across the continent.

Ethiopia’s Industrial Parks Strategy provides an excellent example of job creation. By developing special economic zones (SEZs) like the Hawassa Industrial Park, which employs over 35,000 people, primarily youth and women, Ethiopia is transitioning from an agricultural economy to a manufacturing powerhouse. This is a model that other African nations can replicate to absorb their growing workforce.

Lere Baale is the CEO Business School Netherlands Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

