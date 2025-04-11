All is set for the highly anticipated grand finale of the 6th edition of the JOF Under-13 Football Tournament.

B. Unit Boys of Surulere will face off against Versity Boys of Lagos Island in a thrilling title match on Sunday, 27 April at the Sports Centre, University of Lagos, Akoka.

The tournament, organised by the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association and proudly sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, has become a significant platform for identifying and nurturing young football talent nationwide.

At a press conference to herald the finals, Adeyinka Adetunji, director of strategic support services at JOF Nigeria Limited, expressed the company’s continued commitment to supporting grassroots football development in Nigeria.

“We are glad to be sponsors of the tournament, and we want to appreciate the organisers and gentlemen of the Press for their contributions and support since the commencement of the tournament,” said Mr Adetunji.

The road to the final

The tournament, which began on 16 February, saw 64 teams compete in a knockout format.

After weeks of intense competition, B. Unit Boys secured their place in the final by edging Strong Dove of Orile Iganmu 4–2 on penalties after a 2–2 draw in regulation time. Versity Boys booked their spot with a convincing 3–1 victory over First Class FC of Lagos Island.

Strong Dove and First Class FC will also battle for third place before the final showdown at the UNILAG Sports Centre.

Mr Adetunji emphasised the broader vision behind the tournament, noting that it is designed not only to produce winners but also to promote values such as teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship among young players.

“The tournament is not just about competition but about growth, teamwork, the spirit of sportsmanship and giving young players the platform to develop their skills, build confidence and experience the joy of playing at a high level.”

Since 2023, standout players from the competition have been selected to form the JOF All-Stars team to give promising talents more exposure and developmental opportunities.

“This competition is a community-based tournament which gives opportunity to young talents to excel, and since 2023, we’ve selected the best players from the tournament to form a team called ‘JOF All Stars’ to further expose the boys and give them better opportunities, and we’ll continue to build on the successes recorded,” Mr Adetunji added.

Prizes and impact

In terms of rewards, the tournament champion will receive a giant trophy and a cash prize of N750,000.

The second-place team will take home N500,000, the third-place team N350,000, and the fourth-place team N250,000. Individual accolades for Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, and Most Valuable Player will each attract a N25,000 prize.

The Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association, in a welcome speech delivered by Assistant Secretary Abubakre Ishola, thanked the sponsors for their unwavering support over the past six years.

They also celebrated the success of alums like Usman Timilehin of Zamalek Boys, a participant in the 4th edition, who now plays for the Lagos State U-15 team—a testament to the tournament’s impact.

As excitement builds, all eyes are on the final clash between B. Unit Boys and Versity Boys—two rising teams set to battle for the prestigious title in one of Lagos’ most impactful youth football tournaments.

