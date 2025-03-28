President Bola Tinubu has approved new appointments to strengthen the leadership of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

At the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta, Sowade Adebayo will replace Julius Oloro as the Executive Director of Engineering Services.

At the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Chucks Erhire steps into the role of Executive Director of Engineering Services, succeeding Austin Izagbo.

The president appointed Sunday Hassan as the Executive Director of Planning at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, replacing Chris Tarka.

Okibe Timothy retains his current position as the Executive Director of Engineering at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority.

President Tinubu urges the appointees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and performance as they work to improve water management and rural development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

