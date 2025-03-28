President Bola Tinubu said Friday in Abuja that he will continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of the nation.
In an interview with reporters after the special Juma’ah prayer session for the nation and commemoration of his birthday at the National Mosque, the president thanked God for the grace of seeing his 73rd birthday.
The president will turn 73 on 29 March.
President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of citizens remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.
|
“I feel good. I feel happy. I thank the Almighty Allah, who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers.
“We also thank Allah for accepting our worship; that is key and very important to us.
“We have prayed for our country. We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation. We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens,’ the president added.
President Tinubu said his watchword remains “hard work and hard prayers.”
“The word for all of us is hard work. You work harder, and you pray harder. That’s the inspiration I got from today’s sermon.
“We thank God almighty that at this stage, we are still in it and working,” he added.
Abdulkadir Solagberu (the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate) and other clerics led the special prayers for the nation and the president.
Mr Solaberu assured President Tinubu of continual prayers for his good health, strength and wisdom to steer the nation’s affairs.
The renowned Islamic cleric and scholar noted that prayers for the nation’s peace and stability would herald the citizens’ development and well-being.
The Imam of the National Mosque, Muhammad Adam, thanked the president and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, for catering to the poor and needy during Ramadan.
Mr Adam, a professor, urged Muslims to continue their prayers for the president, the nation, and goodwill toward the poor after Ramadan.
“Mr. President, Allah is with you, and you will succeed,” he added.
The Jumat was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, ministers, service chiefs, and some members of the president’s family.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 28, 2025
