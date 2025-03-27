The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Tanke Oke-Odo area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Officers of the agency had earlier on Friday arrested 22 suspects in Tanke, Alao Farm Estate, Yidi Road, and Irewolede areas of Ilorin.

EFCC said eight luxury cars, smartphones and high-end laptop computers were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewole, said the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

