Suspected Internet fraudsters have shot dead an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred on Friday in Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state.

How it happened

Witnesses told this newspaper that the internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys, suddenly opened fire on the EFCC operatives during an operation in the area.

Apart from the slain anti-graft operative, one other officer and a few residents present during the attack sustained gunshot injuries.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the operatives had travelled from the EFCC’s Zonal Headquarters in Enugu for the arrest of the suspected Internet fraudsters in Anambra State.

“The Yahoo boys ambushed them (EFCC operatives) as soon as they noticed their presence in the area.

“In the process, they killed one EFCC officer and injured many others,” Chuks Odikpo, one of the witnesses, said.

The yet-to-be-identified slain operative was said to be an assistant superintendent who recently completed a promotional examination.

Police speak

When contacted on Friday night, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the police authorities in the state had begun investigation into the incident.

“Investigation into the sad incident is ongoing. The suspect is in custody while the arm has been recovered,” he said.

