UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Kokorou village, western Niger.

No fewer than 44 worshippers were killed and 20 injured in the attack on Friday.

Assailants from the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) – an ISIL affiliate – had surrounded Fambita Mosque and randomly shot at worshippers, according to a statement from Niger’s defence ministry.

They then reportedly set a market and several homes on fire.

“The egregious attack on the Fambita Mosque – during Friday prayers in the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – was clearly intended to cause as many civilian casualties as possible,” Mr Turk said.

This is “in stark violation of international human rights law and humanitarian law,” he said.

He said an impartial investigation should be instituted to bring those responsible to justice.

The attack came in the context of a general deterioration in the security situation in the wider Sahel region.

In recent years, the Sahel had seen a major uptick in violence.

This followed the expansion of armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL terrorist groups which took over territory in north Mali following the 2012 Tuareg rebellion there.

Since then, the violence has spread into neighbouring countries, Niger and Burkina Faso, and more recently into some other coastal West African nations.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed had characterised the Sahel as “ground zero” for one of the most brutal security crises in the world.

In spite of efforts by member states, terrorism-related deaths in the region reportedly soared past 6,000 for three consecutive years, making up more than half of all global fatalities.

Mr Turk said the “calculated assault” on Fambita Mosque should be a wake-up call to all – including the international community – “as to the seriousness of the situation and the widening risks faced by civilians in Niger.”

Governments in the region have continued to struggle with restoring security.

This contributed to two military coups in Mali, two in Burkina Faso and one in Niger between 2020 and 2023.

They all remain under military rule in spite of regional and international pressure to hold elections.

The High Commissioner called on the Nigerien authorities to take meaningful steps to improve security for civilians.

He also called on them to take effective measures to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

Mr Turk said it was essential that authorities involve the affected communities in efforts to find a durable solution to the country’s ongoing human rights crisis.

