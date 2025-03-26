The newly built 12MW LGS2 Data Centre by Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading Tier III Carrier and Cloud Neutral Data Centre facility, is hyperscale & AI-ready, and one of the most energy-efficient facilities in the West African region.

The Chief Executive Officer of Rack Centre, Lars Johannisson, disclosed this during a special media briefing and experiential tour of the facility held at the company’s head office in Lagos on Tuesday, 18 March, 2025.

Mr Johannisson revealed that the facility, a multi-million-dollar investment, was intentionally designed and built to be energy efficient with the lowest PUE (Power Usage Efficiency) in the region and based on its use of a sustainable power generation mix of predominantly gas power, diesel and eventually solar, to manage the facility’s sustainability footprint.

“Rack Centre has taken the innovative approach to embark on an energy sufficiency drive by installing gas turbines for our operations to complement the diesel-powered generators and now, with the upcoming solar power installation within our LGS2 Data Centre, we are the most energy sustainable data centre within the region”, he said.

Mr Johannisson explained that there is a massive growth opportunity in Nigeria for investment in data centres, adding that internet penetration and data centre presence in the country is on the rise. He expressed satisfaction with the level of investment in data centres in Nigeria over the last few years, stating that this further confirms the huge opportunity in the entire data centre ecosystem.

“The decision to build this state-of-the-art 12MV IT load data centre, LGS2, was to help businesses experience seamless connectivity and cloud adoption while providing reliability, resilience and redundancy for business continuity. We know that our shareholders believe in Nigeria, and they know it is a good investment to propel the country forward regarding digital transformation,” he added.

He reaffirmed Rack Centre’s commitment to continue providing the necessary infrastructure and security architecture to help the country close the digital gap. He stated that the company has excelled in the last 12 years of operation in Nigeria to establish itself and excel in performance as the leading data centre facility in Nigeria and West Africa.

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of Rack Centre, Ezekiel Egboye, remarked that the facility was designed with critical features to meet what is required today, and in readiness for the future. Mr Egboye noted that the facility represents the huge infrastructure workload needed to provide the required energy for future work, driven by AI. He explained that the company remains committed to its sustainability goals, noting that the awareness of ESG-related pollution continues to drive its energy mix.

Also speaking during the media briefing, the Sales Director, Rack Centre, Folu Aderibigbe, described the newly built facility as a pivotal investment that would help to drive economic growth and promote innovation. Mr Aderibigbe stated that with such a facility, Nigeria will be positioned as a significant digital hub alongside South Africa on the African continent.

