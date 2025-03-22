Former Nigerian internationals Mikel John Obi and Celestine Babayaro returned to action in a special charity match on Saturday, representing Chelsea Legends against Liverpool Legends at Anfield.

The duo, who both had successful spells with the London club, joined a star-studded lineup for a match that rekindled memories of one of English football’s fiercest rivalries.

Babayaro, a left-back known for his attacking prowess, played for Chelsea between 1997 and 2005, winning the FA Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel, on the other hand, spent 11 years at Chelsea (2006–2017), becoming a key defensive midfielder and helping the club win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and multiple domestic trophies.

Mikel’s Anfield memories

For Mikel, stepping onto the Anfield pitch brought back strong memories of his competitive playing days.

In an earlier interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he admitted that Liverpool’s home ground was one of the toughest places he had ever played.

“I dreaded Liverpool’s Anfield. Every time we go there, when I get home, my body’s aching, and the fans are everywhere. There’s no escaping. The tunnel is so tiny, and their midfielders can tackle and run. Steven Gerrard always kills us,” Mikel once shared.

Crouch the hero for Liverpool Legends

While the return of Mikel and Babayaro was a highlight for Nigerian fans, the match belonged to Peter Crouch, who enjoyed a dream return to Anfield.

The former Liverpool striker came on as a second-half substitute and scored both goals in a 2-0 win for Liverpool Legends. Crouch even revived his iconic robot celebration, much to the delight of the crowd.

The match, which saw Chelsea and Liverpool Legends reignite their 20-year rivalry, was played in the spirit of nostalgia.

These two clubs had some iconic battles, particularly during the 2004/05 season, when they met five times across all competitions, including in the Champions League semi-final and the League Cup final.

Legendary figures such as Steven Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt, Ryan Babel, and Sami Hyypiä featured in the Liverpool Legends team managed by Kenny Dalglish, while Chelsea’s lineup, coached by Roberto Di Matteo, included Claude Makélélé, Florent Malouda, Ramires, Dennis Wise, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

How the match unfolded

After a barren first half, the breakthrough came early in the second half when Florent Sinama-Pongolle delivered a brilliant cross for Crouch to head home.

Just 11 minutes later, Crouch doubled Liverpool’s lead with a delightful lob over Rob Green, sealing the victory.

Chelsea Legends were unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, with Robert Huth forcing a great save from Sander Westerveld at 1-0, while Jon Harley narrowly missed after rounding goalkeeper David James.

Gianfranco Zola made a late appearance but was unable to inspire a comeback.

A match for a good cause

Beyond the nostalgia and competition, the game was played for a noble cause. One hundred per cent of the proceeds raised from the match will support the LFC Foundation, as well as other beneficiaries, including Forever Reds, the Chelsea FC Foundation, and the Chelsea Players’ Trust.

