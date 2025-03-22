The Nigerian government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating Tuberculosis (TB) in the country, aligning with global efforts to eliminate the disease by 2035.

The Deputy Director of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, Urhioke Ochuko, while speaking at the 2025 World TB Day Road Walk and awareness campaign in Abuja on Saturday, noted that the country has made significant progress in the fight against TB.

Mr Ochuko cited improved case notification and treatment enrolment as part of the progress made in Nigeria’s TB response.

He noted that over 400,000 Nigerians were enrolled in TB treatment in 2024, marking a significant improvement in case notification.

“We have made good progress in terms of the fight against TB because in recent years, we have been able to improve TB case notification. Last year, we were able to enrol over 400,000 Nigerians on TB treatment out of about 500,000 estimated to have the disease,” he said.

Mr Ochuko, however, acknowledged that despite progress, there is still more work to be done, particularly in reaching the remaining 20 per cent of undiagnosed TB cases.

To bridge this gap, he stressed the need for a collective effort, using the slogan “We Fit Do Am” to emphasise the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration. He also noted that the government has deployed digital X-ray machines in health facilities and communities nationwide to enhance early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the global TB targets by 2035, which include reducing TB deaths by 95 per cent and TB incidence by 90 per cent, with the ultimate goal of eliminating TB as a public health threat.

World TB Day is commemorated on 24 March annually to raise awareness on TB, and to mobilise efforts including political commitment to resources and healthcare financing for TB towards its elimination.

This year’s theme is, “Yes! We can end TB: Commit, invest, and deliver.”

Tuberculosis, a killer disease

TB, an airborne disease caused by bacteria (mycobacterium tuberculosis) mostly affects the lungs. It is the second deadliest infectious killer disease (after COVID-19) and among the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

Globally, and according to the 2024 WHO global TB report, an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives, and 12 per cent of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable – the children and young adolescents.

TB remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with the country ranking sixth globally and first in Africa.

Despite progress made in the fight against TB, the global burden of TB remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

Addressing stigma and expanding awareness

Speaking during the walk, the Executive Director of the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Babafunke Fagbemi, emphasised the critical role of awareness in curbing TB’s spread.

Ms Fagbemi said Nigeria is intensifying efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote early detection and treatment of TB.

She highlighted this year’s TB Day theme—“Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver”—as a call to action for sustained advocacy and improved healthcare access.

“Nigeria is among the top 10 high-burden countries for TB worldwide. According to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, over 400,000 TB cases were recorded in 2024 alone,” she said.

Ms Fagbemi also noted that despite being preventable and curable, TB remains a leading cause of illness and deaths due to low awareness, delayed diagnosis, and barriers to treatment access.

She added that misconceptions and stigma surrounding the disease further discourage individuals from seeking timely care, contributing to its continued spread.

In response to these challenges, she said the CCSI is actively driving behavior change through grassroots campaigns, media engagement, and community-led initiatives.

These efforts include working with local health workers, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to spread awareness, as well as leveraging digital platforms and radio programmes to reach remote communities.

“Some of CCSI’s key interventions include grassroots awareness campaigns, collaborating with local health workers, community influencers, religious leaders, and traditional rulers to spread awareness about TB prevention, symptoms, and treatment,” she said.

“Leveraging radio, television, digital platforms, and interpersonal communication, CCSI ensures that TB messages reach diverse audiences, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.”

She called on stakeholders, policymakers, and community leaders to amplify TB awareness and advocate increased investment in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services.

