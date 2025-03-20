A Nigerian entrepreneur, Atedo Peterside, has urged the National Assembly not to use voice votes in their resolution to ratify or reject President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to pass a resolution on the matter today, Thursday, 20 February.

“On the Rivers State Crisis, all eyes are on the National Assembly,” Mr Peterside said on X, Wednesday morning.

“A two-thirds majority cannot be achieved via a voice vote. Members voting for or against the resolution to ratify the President’s emergency actions must identify themselves and cast their votes individually,” he said.

Mr Peterside is the founder of the Stanbic IBTC Bank in Nigeria.

Dele Farotomi, a lawyer, political activist and author of the controversial book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, tweeted in support of Mr Peterside’s post.

“It is interesting that Uncle Atedo is raising this point. @Senator_Akpabio must not resort to a voice vote in determining the 2/3 majority demanded by the Constitution. The vote must be clearly counted, and the numbers clearly determined. A voice vote will not suffice,” he said on the microblogging platform.

In a Tuesday night broadcast, Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the State Assembly for six months.

He appointed and swore in Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the Rivers administrator.

The president’s action is a fallout of the protracted political crisis in Rivers and the recent bombing of an oil pipeline in the state. However, there has been nationwide outrage against the removal of the governor, his deputy, and the state lawmakers, with many saying it is unconstitutional.

Some Nigerians believe the National Assembly may not get a two-thirds majority, as required by the constitution, to ratify Mr Tinubu’s declaration because of the president’s unpopularity.

