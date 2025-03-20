Today, reactions to the suspension of Rivers State’s leaders by President Bola Tinubu made headlines.
The Daily Sun reported that “Rivers emergency: Temper flares in NASS.”
Tribune reported,”Outrage as emergency rule kicks off in Rivers.”
|
“Emergency rule in Rivers: FG, Govs disagree,” Vanguard reported.
According to News Direct, “FG backs emergency rule, says Tinubu’s declaration timely to avoid Rivers collapse.”
“Federal Govt indicts Fubara in bombing of oil pipeline,” The Nation reported.
New developments around petrol sales by Dangote refinery also made headlines.
Amebo newspaper, “Fresh fuel price hike looms as Dangote refinery stops petrol sales in Naira.”
Business Day reported “Dollarrush seen as Dangote halts naira petrol sales.”
“Price Hike Likely As Dangote Resumes Sale Of Petrol In Dollars,” Leadership reported.
According to Daybreak Newspaper, “Dangote refinery stops sale of petrol in naira over currency mismatch.”
“Imminent end to ‘subsidised’ petrol as FX, PMS face major disruption,” Guardian reported.
Other headlines include: “AUDIT PANEL TO FG:
Our prisons in deplorable conditions,” reported by Vanguard.
Punch reported that “EFCC arrests Bauchi Accountant General over alleged Nyobn fraud.”
“Death toll in Kebbi meningitis outbreak rises to 56,” Blueprint reported.
It also reported that “Troops neutralise 10 terrorists, rescue 101 kidnap victims in Katsina, Zamfara.”
“Herders’ attacks: Ondo reads riot act, fortifies farm settlements,” The Hope reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
