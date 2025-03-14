About 100 women in Anambra State, on Thursday, took to the streets to protest against gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful traditional practices, including ritual killings in the state.

In collaboration with the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law Implementation Committee, the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs organised the protest with support from the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the rally took place in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The State Coordinator of the VAPP implementation committee, Uju Onyendilefu, who led the women, said the protest was part of activities marking the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration.

She said the protest would take place across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The women held placards with inscriptions such as: “No More Ritual, Okeite,” “Stop Domestic Violence,” “End Child Abuse,” and “Say No to Ritual Killings and Cultism.”

The protesters marched around the residence of the Nkpor Traditional Prime Minister, Emma Ifejika.

Mrs Onyendilefu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to eradicating violence against women.

She said Governor Charles Soludo had declared zero tolerance for harmful practices and called on communities to support the ongoing reforms.

The woman leader urged community leaders to adopt measures that promoted gender equality, end domestic violence, and eliminate harmful cultural practices.

In his response, the Traditional Prime Minister of Nkpor, Mr Ifejika, acknowledged that “Okeite” had been a long-standing issue affecting the community.

He thanked the government for tackling the practice, noting its negative impact on cultural values and religious development.

He pledged his support and promised to educate the community about eliminating money rituals, such as “Okeite,” and other harmful traditions.

He said that as Anambra State pushed for reforms, stakeholders would continue to emphasise the need for community involvement in promoting gender equality and ending practices that threatened the well-being of women and children.

Ebere Nkwoka, wife of the Idemmili North Council chairperson, encouraged women to report cases of GBV and other harmful practices.

She highlighted the importance of a peaceful environment and disclosed her ongoing school visits to educate women on family harmony and child upbringing.

