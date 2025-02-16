The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the expansion of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) desk offices to all Police Divisional Headquarters nationwide.
Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the decision in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
According to him, the approval aligns with the Nigerian Police Force’s commitment to protecting human rights across the country.
Mr Adejobi explained that the move aims to enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and ensure better access to justice for citizens.
|
“Previously limited to zonal and state commands, the GBV desks will now be at divisional levels, ensuring prompt, specialised attention to GBV cases.
“To support this, the I-G has ordered the appointment of qualified officers to serve as GBV desk officers.
“These officers will undergo specialised training to gain the skills and knowledge needed to handle GBV cases effectively.
“Divisional GBV desk officers will oversee the Juvenile, Women, and Children (JWC) section within their divisions,” Adejobi stated.
According to Mr Adejobi, this integration seeks a holistic approach to GBV cases, providing a supportive environment for victims and ensuring swift justice delivery.
He noted that the strengthening of the GBV desk offices highlights the Nigerian Police Force’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of victims and survivors.
“The initiative is a proactive response to the growing need for focused resources and specialised interventions to protect vulnerable populations,” he explained.
Mr Adejobi encouraged the public to report cases of violence and utilise the desk offices to seek justice and protection.
He affirmed that the Nigerian Police Force will remain committed to upholding justice and protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.
(NAN)
