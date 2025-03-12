Nigeria’s emerging handball team showcased sheer determination and tactical brilliance in a match that will be remembered for its thrilling turnaround at the 2025 IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship.

Despite facing a formidable United States side, fresh from their 26th-place finish at the IHF Men’s World Championship and loaded with experienced talents like Pal Merkovszky and Andrew Donlin, the African giants refused to back down.

Trailing early, the Nigerian side mounted a spirited comeback, driven by standout performances from goalkeeper Obinna Okwor and the influential Faruk Yusuf.

The contest culminated in a nail-biting 31-31 draw, a result that now positions Nigeria as a force to be reckoned with in Group B.

Early dominance by the USA

The match began with the United States asserting their superiority, storming to a 9:2 lead within just 13 minutes.

With Pal Merkovszky registering an impressive saving efficiency of over 50% and Andrew Donlin contributing four early goals, the Americans appeared set to dominate.

Their strategic defensive play forced Nigeria into difficult turnovers, and by the end of the first half, USA had extended their lead to 18:12, with Donlin alone scoring seven goals in the closing 12 minutes of a bloodbath.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Timothy Isa and Obinna Okwor igniting the comeback

Undeterred by the early setback and determined to etch a historic result, Nigeria launched a counter-offensive. A pivotal 5:1 run, orchestrated by Timothy Isa, trimmed the deficit to a mere three-goal margin at 10:7. The resilience and grit of the Nigerian side were further evident as they rallied in the second half.

With the USA’s offensive momentum stalling, Nigeria’s goalkeeper Obinna Okwor emerged as a rock, making crucial saves in one-on-one situations that spurred the team’s resurgence.

Turning the Tide: Yusuf’s game-changing Impact

The turning point came with the introduction of right back Faruk Yusuf, Nigeria’s most experienced player, who plies his trade in the French league with Limoges. Yusuf ignited a 6:1 run that not only stifled further American scoring, limiting them to one goal in a critical 12-minute span, but also enabled Nigeria to claw back into contention.

With just 12 minutes remaining, Nigeria had narrowed the gap to 24:22. In a breathtaking sequence, a superb display from Yusuf saw Nigeria seize their first lead at 29:28 with only three minutes left on the clock.

Dramatic finish and future challenges

In a match that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, USA’s Amar Amitovic, who finished with 10 goals and six assists, converted a last-minute penalty to rescue a draw, ending the contest at 31:31.

Now, with Nigeria and the USA tied for second and third in Group B, each holding one point behind leaders the Republic of Moldova, the stage is set for an intense battle in the upcoming matches against the current group leaders Moldova and Azerbaijan.

This hard-fought draw not only marks a significant achievement for Nigeria but also signals the emergence of a new competitive spirit in African handball.

As the tournament unfolds, up next is Nigeria against Azerbaijan, and all eyes will be on the African giants to see if they can continue their impressive comeback journey and challenge the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

Photo caption: With just 12 minutes remaining, Nigeria had narrowed the gap to 24:22

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

