On Tuesday, a group, Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC), with support from the Dickens Sanomi Foundation, gave out N300m to over 23 medically challenged children for operations and other treatments.

The event, held in Abuja, also featured the disbursement of N100 million to conjoined twins, namely Hassana and Hussain Mohammed.

GIPLC also unveiled plans to establish a children’s hospital in Abuja.

N300m disbursed for over 23 indigent children

During the presentation of the cheques to the parents of the children, the founder of GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, said over N300 million had been allocated for the immediate healthcare of more than 23 underprivileged children facing various health complications as part of the organisation’s initiative.

Mr Kwajafa said the challenges of accessing healthcare in Nigeria and the cost of treatment for indigent children suffering from various forms of health challenges have taken a toll on the country’s future generation, many of whom are battling with various illnesses and deserve urgent attention.

He said such pathetic situations had compelled the organisation to raise and support them with funds.

“We raised N100 million for the conjoined twins, another N100 million for 12 children. Then yesterday night, another N100 million from a donor. We couldn’t even have the children down here because most of them are in varying hospitals in Port Harcourt, Enugu and Abuja,” Mr Kwajafa said.

He said since the establishment of GIPLC, it has raised over seven million dollars from donors to support children with different health challenges within and outside the country.

Subsequently, he also handed a cheque of N110 million to the parents of conjoined twins Hassana and Hussaina for their surgical separation in India.

Establishment of Children’s Hospital in Abuja

Mr Kwajafa stated that due to the country’s unfavourable medical conditions for children, the organisation has begun negotiating with partners to establish a children’s hospital in Abuja.

He said this initiative aims to reduce the need to travel overseas for treatment for their children.

He said they are looking at achieving the milestone before 2028.

” We are thinking of having our own Children’s Hospital in Nigeria because it is so expensive flying children out of the country. So we are discussing with our partners, to see how we can have a hospital here in Abuja that will take care of vulnerable children and community that can’t have the basic needs,” he stated.

Commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the death of the late AIG

During the event, Igho Sanomi, the grand patron of GIPLC, said the event was also a moment to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the death of the late AIG Dickens Sanomi, in whose honour the foundation was founded.

Represented by Goodluck Hayi, the chief operations officer of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Mr Sanomi said, “Today marks the 24th Anniversary since the passing of my late Father, AIG Dickens Sanomi. May we continue to pray for his gentle soul as we continue to work towards the virtues of love and kindness he promoted all through his life.”

Present at the event were the parents of the children, who had received the funds in cheques.

