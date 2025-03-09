The much-anticipated Niger Delta Sports Festival took a significant step forward with the official unveiling of its mascot, “Bros”, in a vibrant ceremony attended by key figures, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Held at the Landmark Event Centre in New Owerri, the event was graced by the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku and Director of Finance and Administration Boma Iyaye.

Traditional dancers and the Imo State choral group set the stage for the grand reveal of “Bros”, a mascot that emerged digitally and in a live performance, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

Symbolism of “Bros”

Before the digital presentation of the animated mascot, Itiako Ikpokpo, Lead Consultant at Dunamis Icon and Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, shared the inspiration behind “Bros”.

“The mascot is derived from the dolphin, an animal that, like the Niger Delta, commands presence, prominence, and respect in its environment,” Mr Ikpokpo explained.

He further elaborated on the name’s cultural significance: “The name Bros is a short form of ‘Brother,’ a common term in the Niger Delta that reflects the region’s unity, friendship, and camaraderie. Simply put, all Niger Deltans are brothers, and they call themselves Bros.”

His remarks resonated with the distinguished audience, which included members of the Imo State Executive Council, senators, and representatives from the National Assembly.

Festival ambassadors add star power

Adding to the event’s excitement was unveiling the festival’s ambassadors, led by two legendary African Footballers of the Year, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Amunike.

Their presence generated enthusiasm among guests, who eagerly took photos and videos with them.

Other ambassadors unveiled included World Women’s Wrestling Champion Blessing Oborodudu, former African sprints champion Seun Ogunkoya, Olympic medalist Tamunosiki Atorudibo, former Falcons captain Effionwan Ekpo, and Paralympic champion Patience Igbiti.

As the live “Bros” mascot took the stage amidst dazzling pyrotechnics, it playfully invited Governor Uzodinma and the NDDC leadership for a photo session, a gesture they gladly accepted.

Gov. Uzodinma welcomes the Festival

At the event, Governor Uzodinma expressed appreciation for the festival’s choice of Imo State host.

“I appreciate your decision to bring this important event to Imo State and look forward to continued collaboration for the benefit of our people,” he stated.

In his welcome address earlier, NDDC Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku emphasised the festival’s significance in fostering regional unity and discovering new sporting talent.

“The festival aims to promote regional integration and unearth fresh talents in the Niger Delta region,” Mr Ogbuku said.

Mr Ikpokpo, in his concluding remarks, highlighted the deeper meaning behind the choice of a dolphin as the mascot.

“Dolphins are highly sociable and cultural animals. They entertain, learn, teach their young, build social bonds, and thrive on cooperation and mutual existence,” he noted.

“Most importantly, dolphins communicate in various ways, much like the Niger Delta, where diverse languages and ethnic identities exist but remain united in diversity. Niger Deltans are all Bros,” he declared.

The Niger Delta Sports Festival is expected to serve as a platform for unity, talent discovery, and cultural celebration in the region.

