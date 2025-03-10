The US Department of State has said Nigerians who struggled with their VIsa applications due to the technical glitches will have their interviews rescheduled.

According to the agency, the glitches were caused by a partial system outage that significantly affected the consular’s operations in Nigeria.

The press officer, Bureau of Consular Affairs for the agency, Jennifer Johnson, told Punch Newspaper on Monday that applicants who were interviewed needed to be rescheduled and would be contacted by the consulate..

In the past weeks, multiple reports of technical glitches have affected Nigerians’ visa application process, particularly the new visa appointment system.

In 2024, the Mission in Nigeria transitioned to the new system to streamline the Abuja embassy and the Lagos consulate scheduling process.

However, many applicants experienced challenges, including delays in securing appointments and processing applications.

Under the new system, Nigerians in Lagos were mandated to visit the consulate general twice as part of the process.

According to the mission, the goal was to make visa appointments at its embassy and consulate easier and more transparent for applicants.

Similarly, in February 2025, the US removed the “drop box” visa renewal option, which previously allowed eligible applicants to renew their visas without an in-person interview.

However, implementation has been fraught with difficulties. This change also increased wait times and further complications for applicants.

Acknowledging the issues, the Mission had said, “We are aware of the challenges many visa applicants are facing as the new system is implemented.”

Press Officer Mrs Johnson, however, noted earlier today that the glitches have been resolved and normalcy restored.

“Visa applicants, whose interviews must be rescheduled due to the outage, will be notified,” she stated, adding, “All consular operations have resumed as normal.”

