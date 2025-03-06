Chidubem Okafor, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Enugu State, has emerged as the winner of the Fidelity Bank entrepreneurship grant meant for NYSC members in the state.

Presenting the grant to Mr Okafor, titled “1st Quarter NYSC GAIM Season 6 Promo Winners”, Ivuoma Nwosu, the bank’s sales coordinator in the Enugu region, said the grant was to help the corps member “start something (a business)” after his national service.

According to her, the gesture cuts across states in Nigeria to empower benefiting corps members.

She disclosed that in addition to Mr Okafor in Enugu State, eight other corps members across eight states also benefitted, stressing that they were chosen through electronic random selection after they had opened accounts with the bank at orientation camp.

The sales coordinator said, “Our bank ran a promo in which youth corps members were included, and we went to their camps to open accounts for them so they could benefit from it.

“Once you open an account with us, you are eligible for the grant, and we have only one beneficiary in Enugu, who resides in the Enugu North Council Area.

“It is an entrepreneurship grant to empower youth corps members to start something meaningful after the one-year service year.”

She encouraged Mr Okafor to be focused and make good use of the money.

The Chairperson, Enugu North Council Area, Ibenaku Onoh congratulated the winner and commended the bank for the initiative.

He also supported Mr Okafor with N200,000, advising other banks to emulate the Fidelity Bank to empower more youths.

Olukemi Awolola, the NYSC coordinator in Enugu State, urged the corps members to take the skill acquisition training seriously to acquire additional skills.

Responding, the winner, Mr Okafor thanked Fidelity Bank, saying he was deeply honoured to receive the grant.

“I am in the 2024 batch C1, and I thought it was a scam when they came to our orientation camp, but today, the grant will help me financially, and I promise to put it to good use,” he said.

(NAN)

