The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, over an alleged N700 billion fraud.

Mr Udom, who served as governor between 2015 and 2023, arrived at the EFCC’s corporate headquarters in Abuja around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday following an invitation from the anti-graft agency, PREMIUM TIMES learned.

He was arrested and detained after honouring the EFCC’s invitation to answer “allegations of money laundering, diversion of funds, and stealing,” a source privy to the development told our correspondent.

This newspaper gathered that the former governor’s arrest followed a petition by a civil society organisation, the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking.

The group alleged that Mr Udom received N3 trillion from the Federation Account for over eight years but left behind a debt profile of N500 billion and unpaid N300 billion for ongoing projects.

“He was also accused of being unable to account for N700 billion,” an EFCC source said.

It was further revealed that investigations uncovered the withdrawal of N31 billion in cash from a single account named “Office of the Governor.” The transactions were said to have taken place between 2019 and 2023.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, could not be reached for comments as calls to his line indicated that it was switched off at the time of filing this report.

