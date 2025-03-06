Armed personnel from the Nigerian Air Force Base in Ikeja, Lagos, attacked PUNCH Newspapers’ reporter Dare Olawin, and seized his phone after storming the headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when military officers, led by a female officer, forcefully entered the IKEDC office opposite the MITV building in Ikeja. They blocked surrounding roads and detained staff and visitors, creating chaos and tension in the area.

Journalists beaten, phones seized

According to the newspaper, Mr Olawin had arrived at the IKEDC office to join other journalists travelling to Adiyan, Ogun State, for the unveiling of a solar project.

He was seated in a coaster bus with a TVC cameraman and another reporter when Air Force personnel confronted and harassed them. Without seeking or providing any explanation, the officers assaulted the journalists and forced them to sit on the ground.

Mr Olawin’s Android phone, a small iTel phone, and a white power bank were confiscated. He was threatened with death if he spoke.

Why military stormed IKEDC office

Investigations revealed that the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Ikeja had been without electricity for two weeks following IKEDC’s disconnection over an unpaid debt of millions of naira.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Air Force had an agreement to pay IKEDC N60 million monthly for 10–12 hours of daily electricity supply.

However, the disconnection reportedly affected the base’s operations, including its medical services, water supply, and an armament warehouse that requires cooling to prevent overheating.

A military source, speaking anonymously, warned that the 2002 Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast disaster was a stark reminder of the dangers of inadequate facility maintenance.

“A repeat of such a disaster would be catastrophic for Lagos,” the source said.

IKEDC’s response

When contacted, IKEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, said the Air Force base only paid for the power supplied under a Band A feeder, but records showed a significant outstanding debt.

“Technically, they are disconnected, but not primarily due to financial reasons. Certain installations are needed at the base to improve supply, but we have not been granted access,” Mr Okotie explained.

He also revealed that IKEDC officials had faced hostility within the barracks, making it difficult to carry out necessary technical work.

“We are willing to resolve the issue, but the Air Force authorities must allow us access for installations and system upgrades,” he added.

Call for resolution

With tensions rising, the military source urged IKEDC to restore power within 48 hours, warning that continued disconnection could have serious security implications.

However, Mr Okotie insisted that the energy consumed must be paid for and called for dialogue to find an amicable solution.

The Nigerian Air Force is yet to respond to the incident officially.

