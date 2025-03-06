The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, has reported that an accident along the Idemili River near the Second Niger Bridge resulted in four fatalities on Tuesday.
The sector Commander, Joyce Alexander, confirmed the incident to reporters on Thursday, in Awka. She attributed the accident to speeding and losing control, which led to a head-on collision.
Mrs Alexander said the crash involved a brown Mercedes trailer without a registration number, a white commercial bus registered as XED526XA, and four Bajaj tricycles that also lacked registration numbers.
She said that witnesses reported that the trailer driver, carrying an unsecured container, was descending a hill at high speed when he lost control and collided with five vehicles parked by the roadside.
“A total of six individuals were involved in the crash—two adult males and four adult females. Four were confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries.
“FRSC officials arrived at the scene to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. They transported the deceased to Crown Hospital and St. Edward Hospital in Obosi, while the injured victims were taken to Unity Hospital in Obosi,” she said.
While extending condolences to the families of the deceased, Mrs Alexander urged road users to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel. She also advised motorists to avoid speeding.
(NAN)
