President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies.

The newly appointed officials are Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed representing Oyo State and the North-west geopolitical zone, respectively.

The appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

The new permanent secretaries bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda.

While congratulating the newly appointed permanent secretaries, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.

She emphasised that these appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.

Mrs. Eno Olotu, mnipr

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Director, Information and Public Relations

Email: eno.olotu@ohcsf.gov.ng

5th March, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

