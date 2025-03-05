President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies.
The newly appointed officials are Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed representing Oyo State and the North-west geopolitical zone, respectively.
The appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.
The new permanent secretaries bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda.
While congratulating the newly appointed permanent secretaries, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.
She emphasised that these appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.
