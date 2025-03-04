The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested seven suspected armed robbers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said police detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspects.

The spokesperson identified the suspects as Chetachukwu Okolo, 32, Ogwuche Chukwuemeka, 22, Ifeanyi Okoye, 29, and Sopuruchukwu Odenigbo, 28.

Others are Onyebuchi Ukwu, 20, Chukwuebuka Chukwu, 25, and Mmaduabuchi Ukeh, 25.

He did not, however, mention when and where the suspects were arrested.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects were arrested after information was received at the Unity Divisional Police Headquarters Division in Ibagwa-Nike in the Enugu East Council Area.

He said the information indicated that some armed robbers invaded and robbed some residents of their valuables in the community on 3 and 6 February.

“Upon the transfer of the case, the department’s detectives attached to the Anti-Robbery (D9) Section immediately launched an intelligence-guided investigation, leading to the arrest of the seven male suspects,” he said.

“The arrests led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, machetes, and alleged stolen items.”

The spokesperson said some SIM cards, identity cards, clothes and food supplements were among the items recovered from the suspects.

“Also recovered are one pump-action gun, two locally made pistols, two live cartridges, and two machetes,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reiterated that the police in the state require residents’ continuous support to fight criminalities.

Mr Uzuegbu urged the residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and steadfast in supporting the police.

