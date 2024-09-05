Armed robbers Thursday morning attacked a passenger bus and a private car near Osu in Atakumosa Local Government Area of Osun State, shooting the bus driver and raping a passenger.
The two vehicles were coming from Lagos when they were attacked by the robbers.
One of the victims narrated the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.
“We were between Ile-Ife and Osu when the robbers stopped us. They were eight in number and armed,” he said.
“Our nus’ driver was shot and injured. One of the passengers in the car, a woman, was raped. They collected all our money and ATM cards and made us transfer various amounts into their account.
“Some of the passengers escaped into the bush and alerted security men. Not long after, policemen, vigilantes, and members of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service arrived and began to comb the area.
“They arrested one of the robbers, and the driver of our bus was rushed to a hospital in Ile-Ife.”
The acting police spokesperson in Osun State, Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, confirmed the incident.
“One person was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.
