Nineteenth senators have been denied landing permit at the Kashimbilla Airport in Taraba State.
Taraba South senator, David Jimkuta, disclosed this at his Senatorial Empowerment Programme in Wukari, where he donated assorted items to the constituents.
He explained that the 19 senators who he did not name, were selected by the Senate to accompany him and to witness his empowerment programme.
The senator lamented that he got the report that the Kashimbila airport was temporary shut down, after he had completed every procedure required to fly into the airport.
Mr Jimkuta, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils, said that the visit would have allowed them know the needs of the state to be of support
He said the situation had prevented the senators from gracing the occasion.
He advised the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme not to sell their equipment.
Mr Jimkuta also promised to support security with logistics to enhance security of lives and properties in the district.
Earlier, Chairman of the event, David Kente, thanked the senator for the massive distribution of items to his constituents.
Mr Kente, a philanthropist and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the empowerment as unpresidented in the history of the district.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that items distributed include cars, motorcycles, tricycles, sewing machines, deep freezers, vulcanising machines among others.
(NAN)
