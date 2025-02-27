The Ogun State Government has announced the commencement of tolling operations on the Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode Expressway, starting from Monday, 24th March 2025, for the purpose of sustainable road maintenance, efficient operations, as well as enhanced road safety.

Recall that the 14.7km road was in a disrepair for many years, making it a dangerous and unsatisfactory route for commuters.

The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun re-built the road into a modern expressway with up-to-date facilities, including toll booths.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Director-General, Office of the Public-Private Partnerships, Dapo Oduwole, the reason for not tolling the road immediately upon its opening, despite its PPP arrangement, was predicated on the magnanimity of Governor Abiodun and his resolve to make life comfortable for the people of the state.

The statement explained that the governor considered the expressway as a strategic corridor for economic activities between Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos and Ogun State; hence, the urgency for its completion.

The director-general further stated that road users can comfortably ply the road without hindrance of any form, as necessary amenities have been provided to make it one of the best in the country.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun, upon assumption of office and in the course of designing an effective and efficient transport system that will boost the microeconomy of the state, discovered the economic importance of the Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

“The government had opted for a public private partnership arrangement in the management of the asset including the collection of tolls. The government magnanimously delayed the rolling operations on that road since 2021 to provide some relief to residents and other road users.

“Meanwhile, while considering the interests of the people, we must also take into cognizance the economic interests of the investors for us to strike a balance, hence the need to commence tolling operations on the road after about four years of using it free of any charge.

“It is pertinent to note that some road users have been exempted from this tolling obligation. These include emergency response vehicles, such as ambulances, fire service, and patrol vehicles.

“Others are government-owned security vehicles, Ogun State Government official vehicles, and any others as determined by the Ogun State Government.

“We, therefore, urge all road users to comply with these tolling regulations as enforcement measures will be implemented to the fullest without fear or favour,” the statement read.

