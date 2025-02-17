The police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Yobe State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, said in a statement on Monday that the incident occurred on Saturday in the Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

“At about 3:30 p.m., Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters apprehended Bawa Saidu (22) and Weti Saleh (25) of Jalingo village, Tarmuwa LGA.

“The suspects conspired and gang-raped a 12-year-old girl (name withheld), inflicting serious injuries.

“The victim received immediate medical attention, while the suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Damaturu for discreet investigation”, Mr Abdulkarim.

The spokesperson said the arrest of the two suspected rapists is among the successes recorded by the police in fighting crime in the state.

He said the police in Gujba, working with vigilantes, rescued a 15-year-old Hassan Alhaji-Yau, a resident of Kojolo hamlet in Dadawel village, from kidnappers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Abdulkarim said the boy was kidnapped on 12 February by criminal elements who later demanded a ransom.

“The successful rescue operation resulted in the recovery of dangerous weapons, including a single-barrel gun.

“The suspects fled after a gun duel, leaving the victim and other belongings behind. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects”, Mr Abdulkarim stated.

Also, Mr Abdulkarim said that in Damaturu, the state’s capital, some miscreants were arrested with stolen properties in an uncompleted building at Alimari Ward.

He said the police responded to a distress call and arrested three suspects, including Sale Ahmadu of Nasarawa ward, the alleged gang leader.

“The suspects were found in possession of a dismantled motorcycle and other stolen items. They confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, commended the efforts of the Command, reiterating its sustained commitment to fighting criminal elements in the state”, Mr Abdulkarim added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

