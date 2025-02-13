The Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, has remanded a 65-year-old man, Joseph Nwankwo, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl.
The defendant is facing a one-count charge of defilement.
According to the Police Prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, the accused, committed the offence on 28 December 2024 at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.
“The complainant, who is the mother of the eight-year-old girl, said her daughter complained of waist pain. She checked and discovered that her daughter’s vaginal was swollen.
|
“After a medical examination and enquiry at the General Hospital Ekwulobia, a medical practitioner confirmed that the girl had been defiled.
“The eight-year-old opened up and said the defendant had been having sex with her,” Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, said.
Ms Okechukwu said the offence contravened Section 130(2) (a) (b) of the Administration Criminal Justice Law 2022.
She prayed the court to remand the suspect at a Correctional facility.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Awka Correctional facility pending advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.
Ms Onochie adjourned the case until 12 March for a report of compliance.
(NAN)
