Different news reports dominated the cover page of Nigerian newspapers today.
A major headline on the Guardian front page read “El-Rufai, Amaechi…Party chieftains with axe to grind against APC.”
“Why suspected herdsmen launched fresh attacks on Ebonyi community,” the Independent newspaper reported on its cover page.
|
Punch newspaper wrote, “Govi, Bilmen back Anti-IPOB vigilantes as state violence escalates.”
“State creation: Hurdles agitators must scale, by deputy speaker,” The Nation reported.
Meanwhile, The Weekend Hope wrote, “NAFDAC seeks death penalty for fake drug dealers.”
According to Leadership, “Nigeria Struggling To Meet 70% Broadband Penetration Target.”
Vanguard said, “Experts pick holes in FGN’s planned cash palliatives disbursement.”
The Sun reported a “Rumbles in APC.”
It also reported that “Opposition, aggrieved ruling party chieftains unite for 2027.”
“We are committed to keeping bandits out of Lagos –Hausa, Fulani leaders,” Tribune reported.
The Matrix reported that “Plans to create more states run into troubled waters.”
The Blueprint headline read “Nigerians express fresh concerns, suggest solution.”
Other headlines include; “Nigerians to pay more for goods, as FG increases ports tariff by 15%,” Liberty newspaper reported.
“Why we’re not excited by Third Party insurance policy,” The Telegraph newspaper headline read.
“Civil servant – drags AGF, HoS to court,” The Times reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999