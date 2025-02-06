Reports of the People Democratic Party (PDP) internal crisis continue to make headlines, with the Independent newspaper reporting a planned “Support march for PDP NEC meeting in March.”

The paper also reported that “BOT backs govs, recognises Udeh-Okoye as party scribe.”

Tribune reported, “Like govs, PDP BoT’ endorses Udeh-Okoye as national secretary.”

The Pointed, however, said, “PDP throws Anyanwu under the bus.”

“PDP Crisis Festers: Anyanwu, Govs, BoT head for showdown,” The Matrix reported.

President Bola Tinubu’s request that the National Assembly increase the proposed 2025 budget to N54.2 trillion also dominated headlines.

The Leadership newspaper reported the news under the headline, “Tinubu returns to NASS, raises budget to N54.2trn.”

The New Telegraph reported, “Tinubu raises 2025 Budget from N49.7trn to N54.2tm.”

“Tinubu raises 2025 Budget to #54.2tr,” Liberty wrote.

According to the Blueprint newspaper, “Solid minerals, BoA get increased allocation as Tinubu jacks up 2025 budget to N54.2trn.”

The Nation said, “Bagudu: why Tinubu raised Budget 2025 by N4.52 trillion.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Sun reported, “Import licence dispute: NNPCL, Dangote know fate March 18.”

Platform Times wrote, “ICPC recovers over N20bn from ghost workers’ pension deductions.”

The News Direct reported that “Edo debt profile increased by over 900% to N682.57bn under Obaseki — Asset Verification Committee.”

Daily Times said, “PETROAN backs FG’s ban on crude exportation.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

