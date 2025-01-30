The National Labour Congress (NLC) order for a nationwide strike against telecom tariff hikes dominated headlines today.

The union said the strike against the hike will begin next Tuesday.

Last week, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50 per cent increase in the tariffs charged to customers by mobile telecommunication service providers in the country.

The increase would raise the cost of phone calls to N16.5 per minute and data to N431 per GB.

However, the NLC had kicked against it, threatening a strike.

Today, reports on the commencement of the strike are featured on the front pages of most newspapers.

“Telecom Tariff Hike: Labour to stage nationwide protest Feb 4,” Daily Independent reported.

Salient Times reported the news under the headline,” NLC to hold nationwide rally against telecom tariff hike.”

Amebo newspaper reported that “TELECOM TARIFF HIKE: NLC declares nationwide protest next Tuesday.”

“NLC to protest against 50 per cent telecoms hike on Tuesday,” The Guardian reported.

Reports of a conflict amongst members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) made headlines as well.

According to the Daily Times, “Thugs invade PDP National secretariat over Anyanwu, Ude- Okoye fight.”

The News Direct reported that “PDP leadership tussle deepens, as Anyanwu, Ude-Okoye fight dirty over National Secretary position.”

The Blueprint’s headline read, “Anyanwu, Okoye’s supporters clash as Damagum blames leaders for PDP crisis.”



The Daily Sun reported that “PDP camps fight dirty over secretaryship.”



On the cover page of Business Day newspaper, a major headline read, “Local investors drive stock deals to 18-year high.”

Vanguard reported that “ECOWAS pledges to keep door open.”

“Spike in ailments pushes Nigerians’ care funding gap to N8.6 trillion,” The Guardian reported.

Other major headlines are; “At Lake Chad govs forum, Tinubu seeks multifaceted response to security threats,” according to This Day.

“FG secures $1.1bn AfDB loan to power 5m people by 2026 —Tinubu,” Vanguard reported.

“Ogun police storm kidnappers’ hideout on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, kill five suspects and rescue three victims.” Salient Times reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

