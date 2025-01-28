Emmah Isong, the national spokesperson of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has said there are no skirmishes in the fellowship.
Mr Isong stated this during an interview with journalists on Monday in Calabar while reacting to reports on national dailies that the fellowship was in disarray under the leadership of Wale Oke, an archbishop
The spokesperson, a bishop and founder of the Christian Central Chapel International, said the accusations made by one Olalekan Bilesanmi were an attempt by the writer to jeopardise Mr Oke’s reelection bid.
He stressed that claims that Mr Oke was inept, incompetent and never a promise keeper were “fake and a figment of the writer’s imagination”.
He said the fellowship had never been this vibrant, adding that the comments against the PFN president were a “roadside discussion and does not hold water”.
“I think the fellow misfired. I want to tell you that there is no storm whatsoever in the PFN. There are no schism in our great fellowship and our National President Dr. Wale Oke, is leading the fellowship robustly.
“In his leadership, we have found greater moments of unity and friendship; never had the PFN enjoyed a high apex of relationship like this,” he said.
Speaking further, he said the president has raised the fellowship to the point that they have a strong, young generation of leaders, whom they call the next generation of PFN.
While describing the president as a man of proven integrity, and capacity to lead the body to higher heights, he said God endowed him with wisdom.
“We have laid a foundation of our second National Secretariat in Abuja. Our National Secretariat had been in Lagos in the past 40 years, but now we are going to have another Secretariat in Abuja,” he said.
