The Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta State has suspended a priest, Daniel Oghenerukevwe, for allegedly getting married in the United States.

The suspension is contained in a statement dated 16 January and signed by the Diocesan Bishop, Anthony Ewherido and Chancellor, Clement Abobo.

According to the statement, the suspended priest had been out of active ministry and without any official assignment in the US.

The priest, the statement said, contacted the bishop on 30 November 2024, requesting to be released from canonical obligations of the church. The diocese reverted to him, asking him (the priest) to submit documents required to initiate the process.

“However, on 29 December 2024, Fr, Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA,” the diocese said, adding that the marriage footage has been widely circulated on social media including Facebook.

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 S1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.”

As a result, the diocese has barred the suspended priest from functioning as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity.

“All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333),” the statement added.

The diocese said the suspended priest retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of the decree but must demonstrate a willingness to reform.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the suspended priest for comment at the time of this report.

