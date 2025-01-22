Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Wednesday, in Benin, signed into law a bill raising the retirement age of Magistrates in the state from 60 to 65 years.

Mr Okpebholo also signed another bill into law increasing the membership of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission.

While signing the bills, the governor emphasised his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions that promote justice and economic development in the state.

READ ALSO: Gov Okpebholo allocates portfolios to new commissioners in Edo

He explained that extending the retirement age of magistrates would enhance judicial efficiency by retaining seasoned magistrates with valuable experience for longer periods.

“The expansion in the membership of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission is expected to improve governance, representation, and operational efficiency, thereby fostering economic growth,” the governor said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

