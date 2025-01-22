Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Wednesday, in Benin, signed into law a bill raising the retirement age of Magistrates in the state from 60 to 65 years.
Mr Okpebholo also signed another bill into law increasing the membership of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission.
While signing the bills, the governor emphasised his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions that promote justice and economic development in the state.
READ ALSO: Gov Okpebholo allocates portfolios to new commissioners in Edo
He explained that extending the retirement age of magistrates would enhance judicial efficiency by retaining seasoned magistrates with valuable experience for longer periods.
|
“The expansion in the membership of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission is expected to improve governance, representation, and operational efficiency, thereby fostering economic growth,” the governor said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999