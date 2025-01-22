The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, has denied the allegation that he has been recruited by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to sabotage President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

In a statement on Wednesday, the minister’s spokesperson, Louis Ibah, said the allegation is contained in an advert from a “faceless group” – Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State”.

He said the message in the advert was addressed to the president.

“And we can categorically deny the allegation that Mr Ekpo is involved in any plot to sabotage President Tinubu’s re-election efforts,” Mr Ibah said.

He described the allegations as “false” and “ridiculous”, emphasising that Mr Ekpo is a dedicated and loyal member of the APC.

According to the minister, Governor Eno is leading a “peaceful” administration in Akwa Ibom and has no interference with the APC activities in the state.

Mr Ibah said the minister’s commitment to the APC and its ideals is unwavering and has demonstrated this through his actions and leadership.

“Without doubt, Mr Ekpo played a pivotal role in the formation of the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), a political platform that served as a rallying point for Akwa Ibom indigenes and contributed significantly to the APC’s successes in the 2023 elections.

“His efforts led to the emergence of the Senate President and two House of Representatives members in the 2023 polls, and a Local Government Chairman (in Essien Udim) and many councillorship seats in Essien Udim and Ika Local Government Areas in the just concluded LGA election in the state.”

Mr Ekpo hails from Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. He previously served as the council chairperson of Ika and a lawmaker representing Abak Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom.

According to the statement, the minister’s commitment to peace, unity and progress of Akwa Ibom informed his partnership with Governor Eno, arguing that those profiteering where chaos and anarchy reign are uncomfortable with and are “misconstruing it as a plot to sabotage Mr President.”

The minister’s partnership with Akwa Ibom govt

The statement said the minister’s partnership with Mr Eno has allowed for a peaceful atmosphere in the state and is attracting multinational firms and multimillion-dollar investments, reviving dormant projects in the state.

The minister highlighted several projects, including securing the “commitment of Jindal Group of India to offtake 450MMscfd of gas for their 15miliom tons per annum High Briquettes Iron Steel Plant in Akwa Ibom State and launching the Presidential CNG Initiative Programme in Akwa Ibom State with two certified conversion centres; approval of MDGIF grant to six beneficiaries from Akwa Ibom State.”

Others include a “partnership between 3W Alliance Limited and the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority to develop an international industrial park at the Liberty Free Trade Zone in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State.”

The minister said the park will boast modern amenities, including on-site power and water supply, natural gas pipelines, internal roads, warehouses, and residential estates and imminent groundbreaking ceremonies for Ibaka Industrial Hub Akwa Ibom State and CNG Plants in Akwa Ibom State, within February 2025 and other projects to create jobs for citizens and boost the country’s GDP in line with Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

