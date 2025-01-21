The Senate Committee on National Identity and Population has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider conducting a national census this year for accurate planning.

The committee made the call on Tuesday when the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, appeared before it to defend the commission’s allocation in the 2025 budget.

During the budget defence session, the committee members expressed concerns over Nigeria’s dependence on estimated population data.

They advised that the country must not lag when other countries already use advanced technology to conduct a census.

Plateau Central Senator Diket Plang expressed disappointment that Nigeria still depends on estimated figures for planning.

“I feel bad that Nigeria is still using estimated data. There’s no way you can plan and don’t know what you’re planning. There’s no way a father would not know the number of his children,” he said.

Mr Plang, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), called for immediate steps to ensure Nigerians are counted accurately.

He urged the Nigerian government to prioritise conducting a census before the end of this year.

“We want to know the exact number of Nigerians. Nigerians should be counted. Can we agree that by 2025, Nigeria will be able to have a population?

“If we do that, it will be good for us. I hope that in 2025, you’ll be able to give demographic data of Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Plang’s submission resonated with Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi, who emphasised the security implications of not having up-to-date population data.

“I believe that we’ll have a census this year. I know the implications of not having a census, especially when we’re battling with insecurity,” he said.

Mr Ningi, the committee chairman, said the lawmakers will formally engage President Tinubu through the office of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to discuss plans for the census.

“The committee will have to write the president through the office of the Senate President to know his view about the plan to conduct the census. We are not going to rest on our oars until this census takes place,” he stated.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and the sixth largest globally, has a rapidly growing population estimated at 218.5 million.

Despite high birth rates over the past five decades, the country lacks accurate population data.

The last official census was conducted in 2006. Since then, the government has relied on foreign estimates for planning, while controversies and political disputes have marred past censuses.

Under former President Muhammadu Buhari, the government budgeted N532.7 billion for the census in 2023, but the census was not conducted.

Dependence on foreign data is unacceptable

Also contributing to the discussion, Osun West Senator Oyewunmi Olalere warned the government to desist from depending on foreign estimates for national planning.

Mr Olalere, the deputy minority leader of the Senate, also called for proactive measures to secure President Tinubu’s attention and conduct a census before the end of the year.

“We need to urgently talk to the leadership of the nation on the urgent need of conducting a census. We cannot continue to depend on foreign data because people will think that we are not serious.

“You have to find a way of getting the president’s attention. Use the National Assembly to get the president’s attention. We have to let the government know that this thing is very important,” he said.

The lawmaker, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged his colleagues to push for the census this year because the upcoming election cycle could further delay the process.

“This is a very big country, and for the past 20 years, we are still using estimated data. So, how do we plan for our children?

“This is the year we have to do (a) census. By next year, we are moving towards the election, so you have to do anything to get the president’s attention this year,” he added.

Sokoto South senator Aminu Tambuwal also emphasised the need to conduct the census.

Mr Tambawal, a former governor of Sokoto State and member of the PDP, assured the NPC of the Senate’s support in ensuring the census becomes a reality.

“You cannot plan without data. You have our support,” he said.

Responding, Mr Kwara explained that he had already taken steps to engage President Tinubu.

He disclosed that the president wanted to conduct a biometric-based census to enhance accuracy and security.

“Sir, I have written to see Mr. President so that I can brief him. My briefing alone is not sufficient. If I go with your support, with your backing, I’m quite sure we’re going to succeed.

“Why I need to brief him is that he himself has indicated he wants the census to be conducted with biometrics because of the prevailing situation in the country, security otherwise,” he said.

The commission chairman acknowledged past criticisms, such as allegations of counting non-human entities in certain regions. He assured the lawmakers that a biometric system would address these issues.

“And we don’t want to also be accusing the riverine people of counting fishes and counting of cows. So, if we do a census with biometrics, you can be sure that people are enumerated.

“And not just enumerated, but also their biometrics have been collected, and this biometric is both the face, the fingerprint, and the voice. That’s what we’re working on,” he added.

Mr Kwara further told the committee that the NPC had developed software for the census and was integrating biometric components.

He said, “We already have the software for the census. We are trying to integrate the biometric component into it, and I’ll do some piloting to see how it works. Once it works, that’s when we’ll come back to you and make this presentation to you.

“If you see it and are impressed with what we have, you will look for money anywhere for us to do the census. So that’s just an approximation.”

