The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested 90 illegal immigrants for cybercrimes allegedly perpetrated to swindle innocent Nigerians.
Following credible intelligence, the suspects were arrested in collaboration with other Nigerian security agencies at their hideout in Rivers State.
The Rivers State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, YI Abdulmajeed, said 94 suspects were arrested. According to their profiling, 85 are Cameroonians, five are Chadians, and four are Nigerians. Of the 94 suspects, 74 are males, while 20 are females.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that all 90 foreigners entered Nigeria through unauthorised entry points, and none presented residence cards or travel documents during interrogation.
Two other Nigerians from Rivers State, who provided accommodation and have been their landlord, have also been arrested.
Mr Abdulmajeed disclosed that the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has ordered that the foreigners be repatriated to their countries of origin.
