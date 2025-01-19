The death toll from the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State has risen to 86, official says as PREMIUM TIMES saw fuel still dripping from the fallen tanker on Sunday morning.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), gave the update, saying 80 bodies had been given a mass burial at the premises of Dikko Primary Healthcare (PHC).

Some injured victims were evacuated to the PHC on Saturday, where one of them died.

Others were taken to the Suleja General Hospital and Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

The NSEMA Director-General, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said the bodies were recovered and buried in a coordinated effort by NSEMA, Gurara LGA authorities, and volunteers.

The mass burial, according to Mr Baba-Arah, was done on Saturday between 5 p.m. and midnight. He extolled volunteers who helped in the burial process, including evacuating the bodies from the accident scene.

Kumar Tsukwam, the Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), explained that the tanker, with registration number KBG-103-XAX, was loaded with 60,000 litres of petrol in Lagos and was heading to Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory.

The fuel-laden tanker, belonging to HMY Oil and Gas, detached from its head and fell near roadside shanties in Dikko around 7 a.m.

Unfortunately, it exploded two hours later, killing scores and injuring others.

Fuel still spilling

When our reporter arrived at the scene of the incident Sunday morning, he observed petrol still dripping from the fallen tanker while some persons stood close to it, watching in the absence of security officials.

Also, scavengers were rummaging the shanties gutted by the fire.

When contacted, Hussaini Isah, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) operational office in Minna, Niger State, said efforts would be made to cordon off the venue.

“We have contacted the police and informed them about the spill,” Mr Isah told PREMIUM TIMES. “The police will come to disperse the people there.”

He explained that the fire service and other emergency workers had been put on standby.

“We will get cordoning tape to seal off the place,” he said.

