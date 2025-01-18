The Delta Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, says Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has no plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to any other party.

Mr Aniagwu, in a statement made available to reporters in Asaba on Saturday, said the governor was rather committed to keeping his covenant to do more for the people of Delta.

He noted that those peddling the rumours that the governor wants to move to the All Progressives Congress only wished that he join them to swell up their ranks.

“Governor Oborevwori is not only a proud member of the PDP, but remains a leader of PDP both in Delta and Nigeria.

“He is also a performing governor who has been able to show that he can be regarded as the poster governor for the PDP.

“So for those wishing that he is jumping ship, we want to tell them that Oborevwori is not in the business of jumping,” he said.

He added that it was gratifying that the governor had been ranked among performing governors in the country.

“Oborevwori is trying to let Nigerians know that the PDP have the strength to deliver.

“This is even as we continue to cooperate with the president of Nigeria because, at the moment, he does not have any opponent as a president.

“When the governor declared that he needed to support President Tinubu, even as they support the governor for the purpose of bringing good governance, it was in the spirit of patriotism and not on the platform of looking for where to jump to.

“Today, Tinubu is the president. We have an enlightened self-interest that his success cascades into the success of any governor in Nigeria,” Mr Aniagwu said.

The commissioner added that in Delta, the state was not in the business of fighting constitutional authority.

“We are always in the business of supporting those in authority because by so doing, we are also bringing development to our people.

“Oborevwori remains in the PDP. He did not even dream, not to talk of the reality of leaving the party.

“Those who are rumouring are very free to rumour and are very free to wish. Wishing is very free, but for us in the PDP, we know that Oborevwori will remain a poster governor,” he added.

Oborevwori’s development projects

On developments in the state, Mr Aniagwu said the governor was fulfilling his administration’s promise to deliver more projects for the people.

He said that while the governor was continuing and completing inherited projects, his administration had also initiated and completed many projects across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The commissioner listed some of the legacy projects, including the Beneku Bridge in Ndokwa East, Orere Bridge in Ughelli South, Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu Local Government Area, Trans-Warri Roads and bridges, and Warri and Effurun flyovers being executed by Julius Berger.

“Aside these laudable projects, we have several completed road projects like the Emevor-Orogun Road, Okpanam-Ibusa bypass, Isheagu-Ewulu Road, Ezesi Road dualisation in Orerokpe as well as Ohorhe-Adagbrasa-Ugolo-Okuodiete Road among others.”

