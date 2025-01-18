Movie Title: Lisabi: A Legend is Born

Language: Yoruba

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Cast: Lateef Adedimeji, Adebimpe Oyebade, Ibrahim Yekini, Olarotimi Fakunle, Odunlade Adekola, Jide Awobona, Gabriel Afolayan, Ibrahim Chatta, Seun Akindele, Kelvin Ikeduba, Olumide Oworu, Kola Ajeyemi.

Running time: 1 hour 32 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Some legends are born out of necessity, and others are crafted through sheer resilience.

Lisabi 2: A Legend is Born brings the story of Lisabi, a hero of the Egba people, to life, blending history with myth.

It’s a tale that resonates beyond the 18th century, echoing the struggles we still face today—fighting for justice, unity, and freedom.

The movie’s powerful message, underscored by spiritual themes and the courage of a leader, reminds us that heroes rise not just from battle but from the spirit of the people who stand beside them.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and starring Lateef Adedimeji in a standout role, Lisabi 2 isn’t just a historical drama—it’s about the timeless fight for freedom that continues to echo through our lives, proving that some legends never fade—they only grow stronger in the face of oppression.

Plot

The movie Lisabi 2: A Legend is Born opens with a flashback that shows Lisabi (Lateef Adedimeji) conversing with his father (Adebayo Salami). The conversation recounts the betrayal of the Egba people by the Oyo Empire, an empire they had once been allied with.

Picking right where the first movie part left off, Lisabi returns home victorious after slaying Sangodeyi (Ibrahim Chatta), the ruthless head of Oyo’s tax collectors. His people celebrate the victory, but the war is far from over.

Lisabi’s warriors, trained by him and empowered by spiritual abilities from four powerful gods, continue their battle against the Oyo forces. They strike fear into their oppressors, ambushing tax collectors and delivering Sangodeyi’s severed head to the Oyo palace as a chilling message.

The Alaafin of Oyo (Odunlade Adekola) is enraged upon learning of the mysterious delivery of his men’s remains, ordered by mystical birds. He sends his top general, Aronimoja (Deyemi Okanlawon), to avenge the loss, ordering the massacre of 6,000 Egba people in retaliation for the deaths of his 600 men.

As the Egba warriors prepare for the ensuing war, they seek blessings and protection from Ogun, the god of iron and war. The elderly priest performs sacred rituals, and the warriors vow to defend their land with their lives.

Meanwhile, Lisabi’s cousin, Ikeola (Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji), begins questioning Lisabi’s true identity and motivations. A flashback reveals Lisabi’s origin: his mother (Bimbo Akintola) was once pursued by unknown assailants.

Though she bravely fought off the attackers, she succumbed to the wound, sacrificing her life to protect the infant Lisabi. Her prayers and blood anointment called upon the protection of four spirits—Akilapa, Eye, Olo Olori Ilari, and Jogbo—shaping Lisabi’s destiny. Ikeola, now understanding the divine purpose of Lisabi’s journey, pledges to stand by him.

The epic battle between the Egba and Oyo forces unfolds with intensity. Though the Oyo warriors initially have the upper hand, shielded by their spiritual protection, the Egba warriors gain momentum, empowered by their gods.

Tragedy strikes when Aronimoja kills Salako (Ibrahim Yekini Icon), Lisabi’s close friend. Devastated, Lisabi unleashes his fury and fights back. Ikeola calls upon Ogun’s witches, whose powers cause chaos within the Oyo ranks, leading to self-inflicted deaths.

In a climactic moment, Lisabi confronts Aronimoja, weakening the general with the witches’ magic before delivering the fatal blow, securing victory for the Egba people.

However, as celebrations erupt, cracks begin to show in Lisabi’s leadership. Jealousy brews among his friends, particularly Bejide (Olumide Oworu) and Odunbamitefa (Gabriel Afolayan), who accuse Lisabi of taking all the glory.

Tensions boil over when Bejide is injured in a heated argument, and the atmosphere becomes even more charged when Ikeola is later murdered by the traitorous friends (Ibrahim Yekini, Gabriel Afolayan, Kevin Ikeduba, and Seun Akindele).

Grief-stricken by Ikeola’s death, Lisabi calls upon his gods for guidance, confronting the painful betrayal. Ikeola’s ghost appears to him, accusing him of driving her to this tragic fate with his strange leadership style and personality.

In the final act, Lisabi faces a difficult choice. Offered the title of warlord by the very people who betrayed him, he rejects the honour. Instead, he chooses to leave the physical world behind, entering the spiritual realm with his gods and vanishes mysteriously; his fate is left to interpretation. This final act seals his legacy as a hero and symbolises the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Movie Review

If you thought Lisabi 1: The Uprising was a Nollywood triumph, then Lisabi 2: A Legend is Born takes it up a notch. Lateef, once again, proves why he’s one of the standout stars in Nollywood, breathing life into this epic tale of heroism, culture, and history. The film carries forward the story of Lisabi, a legendary figure in Yoruba history, and immerses viewers into the 18th-century struggle of the Egba people against the Oyo Empire.

From the get-go, the film showcases a blend of myth and reality, with its cultural richness sparking a deep sense of pride in viewers.

The film excels in transporting you to the heart of Yoruba history. The cast shines, with Lateef capturing the essence of Lisabi’s courage and complexity. The supporting cast is solid, but it’s clear that the film belongs to Adedimeji.

The visuals are striking, with the costumes and set design bringing the Oyo Empire to life in vivid detail. The battle scenes are intense, and the spiritual dimension — featuring gods and divine intervention — adds a unique touch that elevates the narrative to something beyond just a historical drama.

The spiritual elements of Lisabi 2 are a highlight, including Yoruba gods guiding and empowering Lisabi’s warriors. This mystical layer adds grandeur to the story, with traditional chants and sound design immersing the audience further. The film moves quickly, and Lisabi’s emotional growth as a leader adds depth to his character.

Setbacks

However, the film isn’t without its flaws. While the lead performance shines, some supporting characters feel underdeveloped, with their motivations and relationships not fully explored.

The pacing can sometimes feel rushed, especially in transitions, which weakens key moments’ buildup and emotional impact, leaving some dramatic tension underwhelming.

Characters like Ikeola (Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji) and Lisabi’s mother (Bimbo Akintola) roles feel underdeveloped and sidelined, missing an opportunity to add further complexity to the story. Despite their importance, the female characters don’t get enough screen time to leave a lasting impact.

The film also suffers from historical inaccuracies, such as a scene where Lisabi’s mother is seen carrying him in modern-day pampers, which disrupts the immersive experience of the 18th-century setting.

Additionally, Bimbo Akintola’s character, with acrylic nails, feels out of place for the time. Despite these flaws, the movie concludes with the mysterious disappearance of Lisabi, leaving his fate open to interpretation. Lisabi 2: A Legend is Born remains a powerful tribute to the heroism and enduring legacy of Lisabi and the Egba people’s fight for freedom.

Despite its flaws, Lisabi 2 is a must-watch for anyone passionate about Yoruba history and culture. It offers an engrossing narrative filled with stunning visuals, intense battles, and a hero whose journey transcends time.

The film may not be perfect, but it’s one of Nollywood’s powerful, emotional tributes to a legend whose story deserves to be retold.

If you appreciate history, culture, and the power of unity in the face of oppression, Lisabi 1 and 2 are solid choices for a double watch.

Lisabi: ‘A Legend is Born’ is rated 7/10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

